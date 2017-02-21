'I will die,' Springdale woman tells Cotton

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., takes a health care question Wednesday from Kati McFarland of Springdale at a town hall meeting at Springdale High School's Pat Walker Performing Arts Center. Cotton took questions and comments from a capacity crowd of about 2,000 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.