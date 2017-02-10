I-49 work to close Arkansas 102 lanes

Construction on Arkansas 102 in Bentonville will require overnight lane closures for five days beginning Monday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. Crews constructing an overpass on Interstate 49 over Arkansas 102 will require alternating closures of the outside lanes of Arkansas 102 in both directions between Moberly Lane and Eagle Way from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day through Feb. 18, weather permitting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.