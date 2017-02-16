Gravette School District Hopes Senate Bill Will Soon Become Law
The Gravette School District is keeping a close eye on a bill currently making it's way through the Arkansas Senate. Gravette Superintendent Dr. Richard Page said the bill would allow multiple districts to work together to provide students with more opportunities in both professional and technical studies.
