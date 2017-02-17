Employers Beware, NLRB Shows Grit in Protecting Walkouts and Informal Strikes by Non-union Workers
Employers are finding themselves on thin ice in their response to employees' walkouts, informal strikes and other activities that include demands for higher wages and improved working conditions. However, employees who participate in "general strikes" unrelated to work, such as the "general strike against Trump" planned for February 17 , may not be protected by federal labor law.
