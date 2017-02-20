Cotton town hall: Off again
Sen. Tom Cotton's town hall is off again. The seantor announced on Twitter today that a Wednesday town hall would be held at Bentonville High School, after an earlier venue, the Jones Center in Springdale, was ruled out.
Read more at Arkansas Times.
