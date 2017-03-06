Bentonville High orchestra pursuing n...

Bentonville High orchestra pursuing national honor in New York City

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: NWAonline

Bentonville High School's chamber orchestra will test its talent on a national stage when the group travels to New York City for a competition this weekend. The ensemble's 32 students will battle nine other schools for the Orchestra Cup, a competition held annually "to crown the top school orchestra in the nation," according to its website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bentonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12) Feb 21 Lavey 46
Local resaurants that pay cash? Feb 19 Loaded 2
Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13) Feb 16 Gary McClaskey 10
News Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07) Feb 16 Mr Escobar 12
Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07) Feb 13 Not funny 120
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) Feb 12 Anonymous 18
News The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13) Jan '17 Kennyvonallen 6
See all Bentonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bentonville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Benton County was issued at March 06 at 6:50PM CST

Bentonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bentonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Bentonville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,727 • Total comments across all topics: 279,361,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC