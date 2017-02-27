Arkansas bill supports the creation o...

Arkansas bill supports the creation of workforce centers

Arkansas educators, business leaders and lawmakers are pushing legislation to support the development of regional workforce centers. The bill would join school districts with post-secondary schools, cities and counties to create workforce development center authorities, Gravette School District Superintendent Richard Page told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

