Arkansas bill supports the creation of workforce centers
Arkansas educators, business leaders and lawmakers are pushing legislation to support the development of regional workforce centers. The bill would join school districts with post-secondary schools, cities and counties to create workforce development center authorities, Gravette School District Superintendent Richard Page told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
Bentonville Discussions
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Feb 21
|Lavey
|46
|Local resaurants that pay cash?
|Feb 19
|Loaded
|2
|Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13)
|Feb 16
|Gary McClaskey
|10
|Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07)
|Feb 16
|Mr Escobar
|12
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Feb 13
|Not funny
|120
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Feb 12
|Anonymous
|18
|The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13)
|Jan 30
|Kennyvonallen
|6
