Appointments include ethics commissioner

Wednesday

Gov. Asa Hutchinson made a batch of appointments today, including one to fill the seat on the state Ethics Commission held by a gubernatorial appointee. Hutchinson named Alice Eastwood, a Bentonville lawyer, to succeed Beebe appointee Robert McCormack, whose term expired.

