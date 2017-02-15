Appointments include ethics commissioner
Gov. Asa Hutchinson made a batch of appointments today, including one to fill the seat on the state Ethics Commission held by a gubernatorial appointee. Hutchinson named Alice Eastwood, a Bentonville lawyer, to succeed Beebe appointee Robert McCormack, whose term expired.
