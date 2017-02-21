Amazon Says First Amendment Protects Alexa Data
Prosecutors in an Arkansas murder trial claim that an Amazon Echo could hold data crucial to the case, but Amazon says that data is protected by the First Amendment and is refusing to give it up. The case involves a Bentonville, Ark., man accused of first-degree murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PC Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Feb 21
|Lavey
|46
|Local resaurants that pay cash?
|Feb 19
|Loaded
|2
|Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13)
|Feb 16
|Gary McClaskey
|10
|Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07)
|Feb 16
|Mr Escobar
|12
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Feb 13
|Not funny
|120
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Feb 12
|Anonymous
|18
|The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13)
|Jan 30
|Kennyvonallen
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC