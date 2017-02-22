Amazon resists request for Echo info ...

Amazon resists request for Echo info in Arkansas slaying

Wednesday Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

Amazon is resisting an effort by Arkansas prosecutors to obtain potential recordings from a slaying suspect's Amazon Echo smart speaker, saying authorities haven't established that their investigation is more important than a customer's privacy rights. The issue comes in the investigation into the death of Victor Collins, who was found floating face-up in a hot tub in a friend's Bentonville home in November 2015.

