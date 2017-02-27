Alexa's responses to customers are pr...

Alexa's responses to customers are protected by the First Amendment, Amazon argues in murder case

Requests for information through digital assistant Amazon Echo-which answers to the name Alexa- and the service's responses are protected speech under the First Amendment, Amazon argues in a bid to quash a search warrant by police investigating a possible murder. The First Amendment protects not only an individual's right to speak, but also his or her right to receive information, Amazon argues in a Feb. 17 legal memorandum supporting its motion to quash.

