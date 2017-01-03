What Is It About Walmart?
Hating on brands is something Americans love to do, which is one of the main reasons Walmart rises to the top each time we rank our most-read stories of the year. Sure, bigness is another reason readers are so much more likely to click on a business story with Walmart in the headline: A minor burp from the Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer creates wrinkles and ramifications that rattle every link in the supply chain.
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Dec 22
|Againstjudgescott
|11
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Dec 21
|Yvette
|119
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Dec 14
|nebark
|44
|Highfill blue apple
|Dec 6
|Dob the K
|1
|Should I Attend Northwest Arkansas Community Co... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|NWARN
|23
|Common Property
|Nov '16
|ummno
|2
|New to the area
|Nov '16
|4u2nv
|1
