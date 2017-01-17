Walmart to add about 10,000 retail jo...

Walmart to add about 10,000 retail jobs in the US

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Walmart plans to add about 10,000 retail jobs in the U.S. as it opens new stores and expands existing locations. The world's biggest retailer said Tuesday that there will also be about 24,000 construction jobs generated by its expansion plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bentonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kelly steenblock Barnes Jan 12 Zorro 1
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) Jan 8 Mesayscrewthatadz 13
Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07) Dec 21 Yvette 119
Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12) Dec '16 nebark 44
Highfill blue apple Dec '16 Dob the K 1
Should I Attend Northwest Arkansas Community Co... (Jul '12) Nov '16 NWARN 23
Common Property Nov '16 ummno 2
See all Bentonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bentonville Forum Now

Bentonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bentonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bentonville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,018 • Total comments across all topics: 278,062,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC