Walmart to add about 10,000 retail jobs in the US
Walmart plans to add about 10,000 retail jobs in the U.S. as it opens new stores and expands existing locations. The world's biggest retailer said Tuesday that there will also be about 24,000 construction jobs generated by its expansion plans.
