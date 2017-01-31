Walmart Offers Free 2-Day Shipping wi...

Walmart Offers Free 2-Day Shipping without Membership

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: HAPPI/Household & PP Industry

Walmart is pulling the plug on its ShippingPass program, which was designed to compete with Amazon Prime. Instead, the Bentonville, AR-based retail giant willoffer free two-day shipping to home and stores on more than two million items without a membership fee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HAPPI/Household & PP Industry.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bentonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13) 18 hr Kennyvonallen 6
News TLC cancels '19 Kids and Counting' in wake of s... (Jul '15) 18 hr Kennyvonallen 3
Josh Duggard (May '15) 18 hr Kennyvonallen 15
New to the area 18 hr Kennyvonallen 4
JB Hunt HR assistant Jan 28 Ex Elliott 1
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T from Brandenbur... Jan 19 so you know 1
Kelly steenblock Barnes Jan 12 Zorro 1
See all Bentonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bentonville Forum Now

Bentonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bentonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
 

Bentonville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,694 • Total comments across all topics: 278,428,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC