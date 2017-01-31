Walmart Offers Free 2-Day Shipping without Membership
Walmart is pulling the plug on its ShippingPass program, which was designed to compete with Amazon Prime. Instead, the Bentonville, AR-based retail giant willoffer free two-day shipping to home and stores on more than two million items without a membership fee.
