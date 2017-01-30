Wal-Mart to offer free 2-day shipping to all customers
Starting Tuesday morning, the Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer will ship eligible orders of $35 or more to customers' homes in two days or less. More than two million items will be available for the free expedited shipping, including baby items, some food items, pet products, cleaning supplies and top toys and electronics, Wal-Mart said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13)
|13 hr
|Kennyvonallen
|6
|TLC cancels '19 Kids and Counting' in wake of s... (Jul '15)
|13 hr
|Kennyvonallen
|3
|Josh Duggard (May '15)
|13 hr
|Kennyvonallen
|15
|New to the area
|13 hr
|Kennyvonallen
|4
|JB Hunt HR assistant
|Jan 28
|Ex Elliott
|1
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T from Brandenbur...
|Jan 19
|so you know
|1
|Kelly steenblock Barnes
|Jan 12
|Zorro
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC