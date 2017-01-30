Wal-Mart to offer free 2-day shipping...

Wal-Mart to offer free 2-day shipping to all customers

Starting Tuesday morning, the Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer will ship eligible orders of $35 or more to customers' homes in two days or less. More than two million items will be available for the free expedited shipping, including baby items, some food items, pet products, cleaning supplies and top toys and electronics, Wal-Mart said in a news release.

