Video: Bentonville Parks and Recreation holds prescribed burn at Lake Bella Vista

Monday Jan 9

George Stowe-Rains with the Arkansas Forestry Commission creates a fire line with a drip torch on Monday Jan. 9, 2017 at the wildflower meadow at Lake Bella Vista in Bentonville. Bentonville Parks and Recreation worked with the Arkansas Forestry Commission on Monday to conduct a prescribed burn at Lake Bella Vista.

