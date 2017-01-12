UA Global Campus offers womens course...

UA Global Campus offers womens course on leadership

Read more: The City Wire

The University of Arkansas Global Campus in Rogers is offering a professional development course specifically intended for women, through a partnership with the private sector. The Women's Empowerment Initiative is a main focus for the consulting firm Inseitz Group, founded in 2013 by Becky Paneitz, former president of NorthWest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville.

Bentonville, AR

