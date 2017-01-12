UA Global Campus offers womens course on leadership
The University of Arkansas Global Campus in Rogers is offering a professional development course specifically intended for women, through a partnership with the private sector. The Women's Empowerment Initiative is a main focus for the consulting firm Inseitz Group, founded in 2013 by Becky Paneitz, former president of NorthWest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The City Wire.
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly steenblock Barnes
|Jan 12
|Zorro
|1
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Jan 8
|Mesayscrewthatadz
|13
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Dec 21
|Yvette
|119
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|nebark
|44
|Highfill blue apple
|Dec '16
|Dob the K
|1
|Should I Attend Northwest Arkansas Community Co... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|NWARN
|23
|Common Property
|Nov '16
|ummno
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC