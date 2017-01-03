The Body comes to White Water Tavern
THE HARAHAN GOES LIVE: The quarterly Bicycle Advocacy of Arkansas meeting features talks from Joe Jacobs and Rex Nelson on cyclist-friendly developments in Bentonville, at the Clarendon Bridge and at Memphis' Big River Crossing, The Oyster Bar, 6:30 p.m., free. The International Mountain Biking Association no doubt raised some eyebrows when it announced that its 2016 World Summit would be held in Bentonville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Dec 22
|Againstjudgescott
|11
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Dec 21
|Yvette
|119
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Dec 14
|nebark
|44
|Highfill blue apple
|Dec '16
|Dob the K
|1
|Should I Attend Northwest Arkansas Community Co... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|NWARN
|23
|Common Property
|Nov '16
|ummno
|2
|New to the area
|Nov '16
|4u2nv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC