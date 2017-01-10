"State of the Art" at the Dixon

"State of the Art" at the Dixon

Organized by Bentonville, Arkansas, museum Crystal Bridges, "State of the Art" featured 100-plus works from emerging contemporary artists from across the United States. When the exhibition debuts at the Dixon this week, it will have roughly half of the works on display.

