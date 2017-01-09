Road Outside Walmart Headquarters In Bentonville To Shut Down For Months

The City of Bentonville announced on Monday that a major road will be closed until March beginning Thursday . SW E Street to S. Walton Blvd. will be closed at 3 a.m. and is scheduled to re-open by 6 p.m. on March 12. The city said that closure is necessary to complete the installation of utilities as part of its 8th Street expansion project.

