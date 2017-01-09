Road Outside Walmart Headquarters In Bentonville To Shut Down For Months
The City of Bentonville announced on Monday that a major road will be closed until March beginning Thursday . SW E Street to S. Walton Blvd. will be closed at 3 a.m. and is scheduled to re-open by 6 p.m. on March 12. The city said that closure is necessary to complete the installation of utilities as part of its 8th Street expansion project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Sun
|Mesayscrewthatadz
|13
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Dec 21
|Yvette
|119
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Dec 14
|nebark
|44
|Highfill blue apple
|Dec '16
|Dob the K
|1
|Should I Attend Northwest Arkansas Community Co... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|NWARN
|23
|Common Property
|Nov '16
|ummno
|2
|New to the area
|Nov '16
|4u2nv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC