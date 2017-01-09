Police: Man To Undergo Reconstruction...

Police: Man To Undergo Reconstruction Surgery After Benton County Beating

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A man is accused of a felony battery charge after he reportedly beat another man at a convenience store parking lot. Jericho B. Lambert, 21, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for second-degree battery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bentonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kelly steenblock Barnes 17 hr Zorro 1
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) Jan 8 Mesayscrewthatadz 13
Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07) Dec 21 Yvette 119
Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12) Dec 14 nebark 44
Highfill blue apple Dec '16 Dob the K 1
Should I Attend Northwest Arkansas Community Co... (Jul '12) Nov '16 NWARN 23
Common Property Nov '16 ummno 2
See all Bentonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bentonville Forum Now

Bentonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bentonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Bentonville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,004 • Total comments across all topics: 277,879,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC