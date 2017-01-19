Police: Convicted Felon Wanted, One A...

Police: Convicted Felon Wanted, One Arrested After Pursuit

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A convicted felon is wanted by police and one man has been arrested in connection with a vehicle pursuit, according to police. The pursuit happened about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near southeast 11th and J Streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bentonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New to the area Tue Loaded 2
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T from Brandenbur... Jan 19 so you know 1
Kelly steenblock Barnes Jan 12 Zorro 1
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) Jan 8 Mesayscrewthatadz 13
Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07) Dec '16 Yvette 119
Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12) Dec '16 nebark 44
Highfill blue apple Dec '16 Dob the K 1
See all Bentonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bentonville Forum Now

Bentonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bentonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bentonville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,797 • Total comments across all topics: 278,251,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC