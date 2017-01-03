OPINION: Police want Amazon Echo to help solve a murder. Should it?
As part of an ongoing murder investigation, police and prosecutors in Bentonville, Arkansas have issued a warrant for Amazon to hand over any records or audio recordings from an Amazon Echo belonging to James Andrew Bates - the suspected killer. In addition to the Echo, police say Bates had several smart home devices including an electronic water meter, from which they have obtained records from the night in question.
