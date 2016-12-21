One found dead after fire in Bentonvi...

One found dead after fire in Bentonville home

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Police and fire officials are conducting a joint investigation into a fatal structure fire early Monday morning, according to a news release. A man was found dead inside a home at 1901 S.W. E St. after a fire was reported about 7:53 a.m., the release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bentonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) Dec 22 Againstjudgescott 11
Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07) Dec 21 Yvette 119
Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12) Dec 14 nebark 44
Highfill blue apple Dec 6 Dob the K 1
Should I Attend Northwest Arkansas Community Co... (Jul '12) Nov '16 NWARN 23
Common Property Nov '16 ummno 2
New to the area Nov '16 4u2nv 1
See all Bentonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bentonville Forum Now

Bentonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bentonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Bentonville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,083 • Total comments across all topics: 277,536,261

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC