More names and faces linked to legislative kickback probe

Friday Jan 6 Read more: Arkansas Times

SPRINGDALE LEGISLATORS: Rep. Micah Neal and Sen. Jon Woods are in the middle of a probe into spending of surplus state money on local nonprofits. Arkansas Business wins the race to publication of other names likely linked to details in a plea agreement signed by Republican state Rep. Micah Neal in pleading guilty to taking kickbacks from state surplus money guided by legislators through the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District into the hands of nonprofit entities.

