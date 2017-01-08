Local notes

Sunday Jan 8 Read more: NWAonline

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage will headline a concert benefiting the Fort Smith Girls Shelter, a long-term residential treatment facility for girls ages 12 to 17. The performance is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Fort Smith Convention Center. Tickets are $20 to $35, with meet-and-greet VIP passes available for $40 in addition to the price of a ticket.

