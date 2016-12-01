Intelligent Cloud Services from the Basement 2016/12/28
What is geekier than talking tech in the the basement? From Lyle's workshop we discuss virtual assistants and artificial intelligence. Why are smart people so worried about a pending robot apocalypse? During the show Lyle argues that Brian should have given up on Apple iCloud contact syncing years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Dec 22
|Againstjudgescott
|11
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Dec 21
|Yvette
|119
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Dec 14
|nebark
|44
|Highfill blue apple
|Dec 6
|Dob the K
|1
|Should I Attend Northwest Arkansas Community Co... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|NWARN
|23
|Common Property
|Nov '16
|ummno
|2
|New to the area
|Nov '16
|4u2nv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC