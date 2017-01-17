IDG Contributor Network: Fighting cybercrime using IoT and AI-based automation

Last November, detectives investigating a murder case in Bentonville, Arkansas, accessed utility data from a smart meter to determine that 140 gallons of water had been used at the victim's home between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. It was more water than had been used at the home before, and it was used at a suspicious time-evidence that the patio area had been sprayed down to conceal the murder scene. As technology advances, we have more detailed data and analytics at our fingertips than ever before.

