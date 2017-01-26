Can Amazon's Echo Help Solve a Murder Mystery?
Is Amazon's Echo device the crucial key to cracking a murder mystery? Prosecutors in Bentonville, Ark. hope that the smart speaker technology could at least provide some additional clues into the Benton County murder.
