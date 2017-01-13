Bike Rack hires Moody to brew
Josiah Moody adds fresh fruit puree to the boil kettle while brewing a watermelon ginger IPA at Vino's Brewpub in Little Rock. There was big news in the Arkansas brewing community this morning as word emerged that Little Rock brewer Josiah Moody has accepted the head brewing position at Bike Rack Brewing Co.
