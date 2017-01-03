Bentonville college plans to fill trench
Northwest Arkansas Community College officials are working on a deal to eliminate the trench on campus formerly occupied by a railroad spur. Crossland Construction will fill in the trench with dirt left over from previous construction projects on campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|16 hr
|Mesayscrewthatadz
|13
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Dec 21
|Yvette
|119
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Dec 14
|nebark
|44
|Highfill blue apple
|Dec '16
|Dob the K
|1
|Should I Attend Northwest Arkansas Community Co... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|NWARN
|23
|Common Property
|Nov '16
|ummno
|2
|New to the area
|Nov '16
|4u2nv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC