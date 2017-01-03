Bentonville college plans to fill trench

Bentonville college plans to fill trench

Northwest Arkansas Community College officials are working on a deal to eliminate the trench on campus formerly occupied by a railroad spur. Crossland Construction will fill in the trench with dirt left over from previous construction projects on campus.

