Bentonville Alderman Looking To Change Public Input At City Council Meetings
People in Bentonville want to change the way its city council meetings are run. The city is one of the few in our area that doesn't allow public input unless it's on the agenda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New to the area
|Tue
|Loaded
|2
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T from Brandenbur...
|Jan 19
|so you know
|1
|Kelly steenblock Barnes
|Jan 12
|Zorro
|1
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Jan 8
|Mesayscrewthatadz
|13
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|Yvette
|119
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|nebark
|44
|Highfill blue apple
|Dec '16
|Dob the K
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC