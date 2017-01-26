Benton County road closings
A view of construction progress on Thursday Jan. 19, 2017 along a section of Highway 12/Southwest Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. The road improvements were funded by a $110 million bond measure approved by voters in 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JB Hunt HR assistant
|Sat
|Ex Elliott
|1
|New to the area
|Jan 24
|Loaded
|2
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T from Brandenbur...
|Jan 19
|so you know
|1
|Kelly steenblock Barnes
|Jan 12
|Zorro
|1
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Jan 8
|Mesayscrewthatadz
|13
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|Yvette
|119
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|nebark
|44
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC