Amazon's Echo May Possess Evidence in a Murder Case

Police in Bentonville, Arkansas are seeking records from an Amazon Echo device which may contain records in connection with a murder investigation in the home of James Andrew Bates where Victor Collins was found dead in Bates' hot tub last year. Echo is an always-on digital assistant that can answer questions, order items, stream music, control your smart home, and many other tasks.

