Amazon's Echo May Possess Evidence in a Murder Case
Police in Bentonville, Arkansas are seeking records from an Amazon Echo device which may contain records in connection with a murder investigation in the home of James Andrew Bates where Victor Collins was found dead in Bates' hot tub last year. Echo is an always-on digital assistant that can answer questions, order items, stream music, control your smart home, and many other tasks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Sun
|Mesayscrewthatadz
|13
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Dec 21
|Yvette
|119
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Dec 14
|nebark
|44
|Highfill blue apple
|Dec '16
|Dob the K
|1
|Should I Attend Northwest Arkansas Community Co... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|NWARN
|23
|Common Property
|Nov '16
|ummno
|2
|New to the area
|Nov '16
|4u2nv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC