Alexa: Play Confession
It sits in your house, passively recording everything you say. It knows what you like.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T from Brandenbur...
|Thu
|so you know
|1
|Kelly steenblock Barnes
|Jan 12
|Zorro
|1
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Jan 8
|Mesayscrewthatadz
|13
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Dec 21
|Yvette
|119
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|nebark
|44
|Highfill blue apple
|Dec '16
|Dob the K
|1
|Should I Attend Northwest Arkansas Community Co... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|NWARN
|23
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC