10 firms in state seek Arts Center expansion work
Ten Arkansas architectural firms responded to an advertisement for a piece of the contract to design the Arkansas Arts Center expansion, as early work on the five-year project to overhaul the Little Rock museum progresses. The winning firm, to be selected by the end of February, will work alongside Chicago-based Studio Gang throughout a 20-month phase to design the $46 million expansion and an 18-month construction phase that will follow.
