Recode Daily: The White House is gett...

Recode Daily: The White House is getting ready to retaliate for Russia's election meddling

The Obama administration is close to announcing a number of measures to punish Russia for interfering in the U.S. presidential election, including economic sanctions, diplomatic censure and likely some covert cyber actions. Meanwhile, a journalist is suing U.S. spy agencies for more details on the hacking investigation.

