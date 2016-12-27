Police Seek Amazon Echo Data in MurderIt may have recorded evidence in the killing.
Police in Bentonville, Arkansas have requested data from an Amazon Echo device in hopes that it can help solve a hot-tub murder case. Authorities issued a warrant seeking audio from the device, which belongs to James Andrew Bates, the suspect in the first-degree murder of Victor Collins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Dec 22
|Againstjudgescott
|11
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Dec 21
|Yvette
|119
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Dec 14
|nebark
|44
|Highfill blue apple
|Dec 6
|Dob the K
|1
|Should I Attend Northwest Arkansas Community Co... (Jul '12)
|Nov 30
|NWARN
|23
|Common Property
|Nov '16
|ummno
|2
|New to the area
|Nov '16
|4u2nv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC