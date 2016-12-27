Police Seek Amazon Echo Data in Murde...

Police Seek Amazon Echo Data in MurderIt may have recorded evidence in the killing.

Police in Bentonville, Arkansas have requested data from an Amazon Echo device in hopes that it can help solve a hot-tub murder case. Authorities issued a warrant seeking audio from the device, which belongs to James Andrew Bates, the suspect in the first-degree murder of Victor Collins.

