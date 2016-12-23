Police: Man Shoots Home And Car During Armed Robbery, Faces Attempted Capital Murder
A Cave Springs man accused of robbing another man faces a slew of felony charges including attempted capital murder, according to police. Brendan Cole Brecheen, 27, was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail without bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Dec 22
|Againstjudgescott
|11
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Dec 21
|Yvette
|119
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Dec 14
|nebark
|44
|Highfill blue apple
|Dec 6
|Dob the K
|1
|Should I Attend Northwest Arkansas Community Co... (Jul '12)
|Nov 30
|NWARN
|23
|Common Property
|Nov '16
|ummno
|2
|New to the area
|Nov '16
|4u2nv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC