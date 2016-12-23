Police: Man Shoots Home And Car Durin...

Police: Man Shoots Home And Car During Armed Robbery, Faces Attempted Capital Murder

Friday Dec 23

A Cave Springs man accused of robbing another man faces a slew of felony charges including attempted capital murder, according to police. Brendan Cole Brecheen, 27, was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail without bond.

Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

