Museum getting a massive geodesic dome with 61 glass eyes
This computer illustration provided by the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art on Dec. 28, 2016, shows a rendering of how inventor Buckminster Fuller's Fly's Eye Dome will look when installed on museum grounds in Bentonville, Ark. The museum recently told its patrons it intends to construct the futuristic dome in the summer of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Dec 22
|Againstjudgescott
|11
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Dec 21
|Yvette
|119
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Dec 14
|nebark
|44
|Highfill blue apple
|Dec 6
|Dob the K
|1
|Should I Attend Northwest Arkansas Community Co... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|NWARN
|23
|Common Property
|Nov '16
|ummno
|2
|New to the area
|Nov '16
|4u2nv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC