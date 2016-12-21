Group files lawsuit over authorization to rebuild Northwest Arkansas dam
The Friends of Little Sugar Creek have filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency over the authorization allowing Bentonville to rebuild the Lake Bella Vista dam. The 21-page lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Arkansas' western district, claims that the dam is not serviceable and is ineligible for federal mone the city wants to use to rebuild it.
