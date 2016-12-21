Gas Station TV Names SVP of Corporate...

Gas Station TV Names SVP of Corporate Development

Wednesday Dec 14

Gas Station TV has added Charles Billups as its new senior vice president of corporate development. Billups joins GSTV, a major away-from-home television network, after 10 years with Premier Retail Networks .

