Cold air to linger into weekend; single-digit temperatures possible in part of state
Low temperatures are expected to fall into the teens and 20s across Arkansas on Thursday night as cold air settles into the state over much of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Charles Dalton, a meteorologist at the agency's North Little Rock office, said temperatures will struggle to get to around 40 degrees Thursday in central Arkansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Thu
|Againstjudgescott
|11
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Dec 21
|Yvette
|119
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Dec 14
|nebark
|44
|Highfill blue apple
|Dec 6
|Dob the K
|1
|Should I Attend Northwest Arkansas Community Co... (Jul '12)
|Nov 30
|NWARN
|23
|Common Property
|Nov '16
|ummno
|2
|New to the area
|Nov '16
|4u2nv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC