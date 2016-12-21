Arkansas Prosecutors Seek Possible Evidence for Murder From Amazon Echo Device

Farm Futures magazine says that makes the U.S. the third lar... Lincoln - Jessica Shepard notched her seventh double-double of the season with 17 points and 15 rebounds, while freshman Hannah Whitish scored a career-high 12 points in her f... Doug Martin, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back, will serve a four-game suspension effective immediately, after violating the NFL's drug policy.... -- President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday touted the creation of 8,000 jobs in the U.S., but the two companies involved in those plans say the positions are part of... -- The death of Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds at 84, just one day after the death of Reynolds' daughter Carrie Fisher, shocked an entertainment... While the cable industry is feeling the effects of "cord cutting", cable news seemed to be immune in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.