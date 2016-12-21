Arkansas man arrested on attempted ca...

Arkansas man arrested on attempted capital murder charge

Friday Dec 23

Brendan C. Brecheen, 27, was arrested early Friday morning in on charges of attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm by certain persons, committing a terroristic act and first-degree criminal mischief, all felonies. Police were called about 12:40 a.m. to 602 N.W. 17th Court in Bentonville for reports of an armed robbery, the release said.

