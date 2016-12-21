Arkansas man arrested on attempted capital murder charge
Brendan C. Brecheen, 27, was arrested early Friday morning in on charges of attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm by certain persons, committing a terroristic act and first-degree criminal mischief, all felonies. Police were called about 12:40 a.m. to 602 N.W. 17th Court in Bentonville for reports of an armed robbery, the release said.
