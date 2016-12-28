Alexa, Speak Up Cops probing murder push Amazon to release data
Amazon's Alexa voice assistant may have information useful to a murder investigation in Arkansas, where authorities issued a groundbreaking warrant in a case that evokes Apple's spat with the FBI earlier this year. Police want access to data from the Amazon Echo speaker belonging to James Bates of Bentonville, Ark., who was charged earlier this year with first-degree murder, The Information reported Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Dec 22
|Againstjudgescott
|11
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Dec 21
|Yvette
|119
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Dec 14
|nebark
|44
|Highfill blue apple
|Dec 6
|Dob the K
|1
|Should I Attend Northwest Arkansas Community Co... (Jul '12)
|Nov 30
|NWARN
|23
|Common Property
|Nov '16
|ummno
|2
|New to the area
|Nov '16
|4u2nv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC