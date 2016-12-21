About 150 schools to get nearly $7M for high scores
More than 150 Arkansas public schools will receive a share of nearly $7 million in rewards for their performance on recent state-required math and literacy exams. The monetary reward is part of the 2016 Arkansas School Recognition Program and will be provided by the state Department of Education.
