Truck driver in Tracy Morgan case pleads guilty
The truck driver who slammed into the back of a van carrying US actor-comedian Tracy Morgan and several other people, killing one of them, pleaded guilty today and could avoid jail time. Roper was driving a Wal-Mart truck in June 2014 when he crashed into Morgan's van on the New Jersey Turnpike.
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Thu
|Againstjudgescott
|11
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Dec 21
|Yvette
|119
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Dec 14
|nebark
|44
|Highfill blue apple
|Dec 6
|Dob the K
|1
|Should I Attend Northwest Arkansas Community Co... (Jul '12)
|Nov 30
|NWARN
|23
|Common Property
|Nov '16
|ummno
|2
|New to the area
|Nov '16
|4u2nv
|1
