Everett sweeps AA Sox in DH

Benton Everett Buick GMC held the Bryant AA Black Sox to just two runs in a doubleheader sweep on Tuesday at Bernard Holland Park in Benton. Everett took the first game 12-1 and routed the AA Sox 15-1 in the second game as two pitchers combined for a no-hitter.

