Everett sweeps AA Sox in DH
Benton Everett Buick GMC held the Bryant AA Black Sox to just two runs in a doubleheader sweep on Tuesday at Bernard Holland Park in Benton. Everett took the first game 12-1 and routed the AA Sox 15-1 in the second game as two pitchers combined for a no-hitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|36 min
|Guest
|37,909
|Saline County Sheriff's Dept. gotten any better?
|Mon
|Shocked
|7
|Perryman Auction Company (May '10)
|Jul 8
|Laughing out loud
|46
|trespassig in gepp arkansas (Nov '16)
|Jul 1
|Again and again
|10
|Lindsey Management Complaints (Dec '10)
|Jun 28
|Jerrid
|103
|Saline County Jail
|Jun 27
|Melissa
|3
|Where oh where
|Jun 27
|Herman
|16
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC