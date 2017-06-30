Benton man charged after allegedly attempting to kill wife
A Benton man has been officially charged with first-degree attempted murder stemming from an alleged stabbing incident that occurred in May, according to court documents filed Wednesday at the Saline County Courthouse. Officers said when they made contact with Bowman at the residence he was covered in blood and still wearing clothing that the victim described.
